National News
ticker

Carney says Canadian values key to sovereignty, pushes back on Trump’s remarks

January 23, 2026 60 views

By Catherine Morrison Staying true to Canada’s core values will be key to upholding its sovereignty, Prime Minister Mark Carney said in a speech Thursday which also pushed back against recent comments by U.S. President Donald Trump. Surrounded by ministers and secretaries of state, Carney delivered the speech in Quebec City at a historically significant spot to kick off a two-day cabinet retreat. In it, he said Canada was created by people of different backgrounds coming together to build a nation on the principles of multiculturalism and openness. He also rebuked Trump’s recent claim that “Canada lives because of the United States.” “Canada and the United States have built a remarkable partnership in the economy, in security and in rich cultural exchange. But Canada doesn’t live because of the United…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

First Nations warn members to be cautious when entering U.S. following ICE actions

January 23, 2026 41

The Jay Treaty Alliance is encouraging First Nations individuals crossing the border to the U.S. to…

Read more
National News

‘No easy choices left’ for Ontario hospitals to save money: association

January 23, 2026 47

By Allison Jones Ontario hospitals have already started making some “lower risk” cuts in the face…

Read more