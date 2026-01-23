Carney says Canadian values key to sovereignty, pushes back on Trump’s remarks

By Catherine Morrison Staying true to Canada’s core values will be key to upholding its sovereignty, Prime Minister Mark Carney said in a speech Thursday which also pushed back against recent comments by U.S. President Donald Trump. Surrounded by ministers and secretaries of state, Carney delivered the speech in Quebec City at a historically significant spot to kick off a two-day cabinet retreat. In it, he said Canada was created by people of different backgrounds coming together to build a nation on the principles of multiculturalism and openness. He also rebuked Trump’s recent claim that “Canada lives because of the United States.” “Canada and the United States have built a remarkable partnership in the economy, in security and in rich cultural exchange. But Canada doesn’t live because of the United…
