National News
ticker

Success of ISSI partnerships shared with Sask Rivers board

January 23, 2026 57 views

By Michael Oleksyn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Albert Daily Herald The success of Invitational Shared Services Initiatives (ISSI) Partnerships in the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division was outlined for the school board. Superintendent Jennifer Hingley shared highlights from the 2024-2025 final reports for the division’s three partnerships. The Saskatchewan Rivers School Division has ISSI partnerships with Muskoday First Nation, Wahpeton Dakota Nation and Montreal Lake Cree Nation. Director of Education Neil Finch explained that partnerships with local First Nations are always a positive item. “Any time we can have partnerships with our First Nations within our school division, it’s beneficial to what we’re doing. And you can see within the partnerships, there’s a different focus in all three of them. And so we want to continue to have a good…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

First Nations warn members to be cautious when entering U.S. following ICE actions

January 23, 2026 42

The Jay Treaty Alliance is encouraging First Nations individuals crossing the border to the U.S. to…

Read more
National News

‘No easy choices left’ for Ontario hospitals to save money: association

January 23, 2026 49

By Allison Jones Ontario hospitals have already started making some “lower risk” cuts in the face…

Read more