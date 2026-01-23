Success of ISSI partnerships shared with Sask Rivers board

By Michael Oleksyn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Albert Daily Herald The success of Invitational Shared Services Initiatives (ISSI) Partnerships in the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division was outlined for the school board. Superintendent Jennifer Hingley shared highlights from the 2024-2025 final reports for the division’s three partnerships. The Saskatchewan Rivers School Division has ISSI partnerships with Muskoday First Nation, Wahpeton Dakota Nation and Montreal Lake Cree Nation. Director of Education Neil Finch explained that partnerships with local First Nations are always a positive item. “Any time we can have partnerships with our First Nations within our school division, it’s beneficial to what we’re doing. And you can see within the partnerships, there’s a different focus in all three of them. And so we want to continue to have a good…



