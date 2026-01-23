Wary EU leaders seek to preserve transatlantic ties after a week of Trump threats

By Lorne Cook And Sam Mcneil BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders on Thursday welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to drop his tariff threats over Greenland but expressed reservations about getting involved in his Board of Peace project. After chairing an emergency summit called to reassess troubled ties with the Trump administration, EU Council President António Costa underlined that the leaders believe “it’s very important to preserve and cherish our transatlantic partnership.” Striking a measured tone after days of high rhetoric over Trump’s threats to annex Greenland, Costa said the priority must now be to put in place the EU-U.S. trade deal agreed last July. “The goal remains the effective stability of the trade relations,” he told reporters. That said, Costa did affirm that the 27-nation trading bloc “will…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice