National News
ticker

An ancient forest in Ecuador is the last stand for a tiny hummingbird facing extinction

January 23, 2026 63 views

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Deep in the Ecuadorian Andes, an ancient forest stands as a final sanctuary against the encroachment of human activity. This is the Yanacocha Reserve, the last refuge for the Black-breasted puffleg (Eriocnemis nigrivestis), a tiny hummingbird teetering on the edge of extinction. Measuring just 9 centimeters (3.5 inches), this emblematic bird of Quito is one of the most threatened species on the planet. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, its global population has dwindled to between 150 and 200 birds. Founded 25 years ago by the Jocotoco Foundation, the Yanacocha Reserve has become a centerpiece for Andean biodiversity. “We realized we were conserving an entire ecosystem, not just one species,” conservationist Paola Villalba told The Associated Press. The bird is easily identified by…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

First Nations warn members to be cautious when entering U.S. following ICE actions

January 23, 2026 41

The Jay Treaty Alliance is encouraging First Nations individuals crossing the border to the U.S. to…

Read more
National News

‘No easy choices left’ for Ontario hospitals to save money: association

January 23, 2026 46

By Allison Jones Ontario hospitals have already started making some “lower risk” cuts in the face…

Read more