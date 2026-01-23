Judge reserves sentencing for former Regina officer who pursued women, broke trust

By Jeremy Simes A judge has reserved her sentencing decision for a former Regina police officer who abused his position of authority to pursue romantic relationships with women while using a false identity. Judge Marilyn Beaton told a Regina courtroom she needs more time to analyze lawyers’ arguments and victim impact statements. Robert Semenchuk, a former sergeant, pleaded guilty last year to breaching trust and using a computer for unauthorized purposes. Court heard the 22-year member of the force used a police computer system over eight years to contact women. An agreed statement of facts say he would reach out the women using a fake name while pretending he didn’t know who they were. A sentencing decision is expected on Feb. 6. This report by The Canadian Press was first…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice