New York school violated civil rights law by changing name from ‘Thunderbirds’ to ‘T-Birds,’ US says

BOHEMIA, N.Y. (AP) — A New York school district is “erasing its Native American heritage” and violating civil rights law by changing its team name from the “Thunderbirds” to the “T-Birds,” federal education officials say. The U.S. Department of Education said Thursday that the Connetquot Central School District can voluntarily resolve the federal law violation by restoring the “rightful” Thunderbirds’ name. The Long Island district, like others in the state, changed its team name in order to comply with state regulations banning Native American sports names and mascots. But federal education officials argue the state mandate violates civil rights law because it allows schools to continue using names derived from other racial or ethnic groups, such as the “Dutchmen” and “Huguenots.” “We will not allow ideologues to decide that some…



