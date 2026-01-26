Carney skips question period on Parliament’s first day back, meets with Premier Ford

By Alessia Passafiume After a globe-hopping mission to secure new trade deals and foreign investment, Prime Minister Mark Carney was back in Ottawa Monday as Parliament resumed — but not for very long. Carney visited an Ottawa grocery store Monday morning where he announced a 25 per cent hike to the GST credit to help lower-income consumers deal with the high cost of groceries, before leaving town to meet with Ontario Premier Doug Ford in Toronto. Their meeting followed Carney’s trip to China earlier this month, where the prime minister announced the federal government would allow some Chinese-made electric vehicles to enter the Canadian market following a nearly two-year trade dispute. Ford, whose province has been hit hard by U.S. tariffs on autos from the United States, reacted angrily to…



