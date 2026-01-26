National News
ticker

Carney pitches GST rebate boost as major plank of Liberal affordability agenda

January 26, 2026 70 views

By Kyle Duggan and Craig Lord Prime Minister Mark Carney kicked off the winter session of Parliament on Monday by unveiling a new plank in the Liberals’ affordability agenda. Making the announcement from an Ottawa grocery store, the prime minister unveiled plans for the “Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit” — a 25 per cent hike to the GST credit over the next five years to help lower-income consumers deal with the high cost of groceries. If the measure is passed, the federal government says it will also issue a one-time payment in the spring worth 50 per cent of the credit. “Canada’s new government is acting today to provide a boost to those Canadian families who most need one, while creating a bridge to longer-term food security and affordability,” Carney…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Carney skips question period on Parliament’s first day back, meets with Premier Ford

January 26, 2026 69

By Alessia Passafiume After a globe-hopping mission to secure new trade deals and foreign investment, Prime…

Read more
National News

MacKinnon says minority Parliament can work if Conservatives ‘get out of the way’

January 26, 2026 62

By Jim Bronskill and David Baxter Government House leader Steven MacKinnon said Monday he believes the…

Read more