MacKinnon says minority Parliament can work if Conservatives ‘get out of the way’

January 26, 2026 62 views

By Jim Bronskill and David Baxter Government House leader Steven MacKinnon said Monday he believes the minority Parliament can function and pass bills — if Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre agrees to “get out of the way.” When asked if the governing Liberals are considering a spring election, MacKinnon said Canadians voted for the current government’s plan last April and the priority is to implement it. “There is no way that plan should not receive the approval of this Parliament. There is a majority in that room for that plan,” MacKinnon told a press conference in Ottawa on Monday. “Mr. Poilievre has to get out of the way and allow his MPs to vote on an ambitious, crime-fighting agenda.” Ontario Conservative MP Costas Menegakis brushed off MacKinnon’s call. “Get out of…

