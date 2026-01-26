National News
ticker

Premier touts further progress on Consensus Document with FirstNations

January 26, 2026 77 views

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — B.C. Premier David Eby said further progress had been made on a 2023 agreement between northeast B.C. First Nations in a speech at the B.C. Natural Resources Forum. The 2023 Consensus Document, signed by the province and four Treaty 8 First Nations – Doig River First Nation (DRFN), Fort Nelson First Nation (FNFN), Halfway River First Nation (HRFN) and Saulteau First Nations (SFN) – outlined a plan for land and resource planning, according to a government press release. This included a shared management of wildlife, land-use and protective measures, natural resource landscape planning and restoration initiatives, a fund to help heal the land, a revenue-sharing approach to support Treaty 8 Nation communities and education about Treaty 8 through…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Carney skips question period on Parliament’s first day back, meets with Premier Ford

January 26, 2026 75

By Alessia Passafiume After a globe-hopping mission to secure new trade deals and foreign investment, Prime…

Read more
National News

Carney pitches GST rebate boost as major plank of Liberal affordability agenda

January 26, 2026 74

By Kyle Duggan and Craig Lord Prime Minister Mark Carney kicked off the winter session of…

Read more