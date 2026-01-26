National News
ticker

Landfill search for remains of slain woman shows promising signs, premier says

January 26, 2026 90 views

By Steve Lambert Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says there are some encouraging signs in a landfill search for the remains of Ashlee Shingoose, one of four First Nations women slain by a serial killer. Kinew says the search at Brady Road landfill in Winnipeg has uncovered material from date ranges and trucking routes that appear to line up with Shingoose’s disappearance. Excavation started last month, and Kinew says while there are no guarantees of success, developments so far are positive. Jeremy Skibicki was convicted in 2024 of killing Shingoose and three other women two years earlier, and given a life sentence for first-degree murder. The remains of Rebecca Contois were discovered in a garbage bin and at the Brady Road landfill in 2022. The remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Carney skips question period on Parliament’s first day back, meets with Premier Ford

January 26, 2026 71

By Alessia Passafiume After a globe-hopping mission to secure new trade deals and foreign investment, Prime…

Read more
National News

Carney pitches GST rebate boost as major plank of Liberal affordability agenda

January 26, 2026 71

By Kyle Duggan and Craig Lord Prime Minister Mark Carney kicked off the winter session of…

Read more