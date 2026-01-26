Carney stands by Plains of Abraham speech that rankled Quebec’s political class

Prime Minister Mark Carney is standing by his comments about the Battle of the Plains of Abraham that drew a swift rebuke from Quebec’s political class. The controversy erupted last week when Carney said the 1759 battle in Quebec City — during which the British defeated the French — symbolized the beginning of a partnership between two peoples. Carney said the battle became a symbol of collaboration rather than domination — comments that Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said reflected Ottawa’s “long tradition of colonialism.” Speaking today in Ottawa, Carney said the resilience of francophones created the Canada that we know today, where French, English and Indigenous peoples are considered the nation’s founders. After the defeat on the Plains of Abraham the French ultimately lost control of New France…



