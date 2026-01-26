Military mission complete in Manitoba First Nation dealing with frozen water damage

The federal government says a military mission to help a northern Manitoba First Nation in the aftermath of a water crisis brought on by a power outage is complete. A joint statement from the defence minister, the minister of Indigenous Services Canada and the minister of emergency management says all Armed Forces members deployed to Pimicikamak Cree Nation are to leave by the end of Friday. More than 1,300 homes in Pimicikamak, about 520 kilometres north of Winnipeg, were damaged after a days-long power outage last month led to the failure of critical infrastructure. Pipes burst, crawl spaces were filled with icy water and sewage was backed up, forcing at least 4,000 people out of the community. After repeated calls from the chief, the military deployed on Jan. 9 a…



