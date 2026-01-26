‘Dark day’: Former cop gets 7 years for selling drugs, photographing dead woman

By Brittany Hobson A former Winnipeg police officer who sold drugs to colleagues and took a photo of a dead woman has been handed a seven-year prison sentence in a case that rocked the force and had a judge questioning the extent of police corruption. “Today is a dark day for public confidence in the administration of justice,” Justice Kenneth Champagne told Court of King’s Bench Friday while sentencing Elston Bostock. “For eight years, Bostock committed criminal offences, operating with impunity under the cover of his uniform and badge. “The breach of trust is staggering.” Bostock, 49, previously pleaded guilty to an extensive list of criminal charges, including breach of trust, attempting to obstruct justice, drug trafficking and offering an indignity to human remains. The Crown had argued that a…



