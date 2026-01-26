National News
ticker

Carney announces GST rebate boost to counter high cost of groceries

January 26, 2026 102 views

By Kyle Duggan and Craig Lord Prime Minister Mark Carney is announcing a 25 per cent hike to the GST credit to help lower-income consumers deal with the high cost of groceries across the country. Branded as the “Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit,” the boost will be temporary, starting this year and lasting for five years. The federal government will also issue a one-time payment this year worth 50 per cent of the credit. Carney is making the announcement at an Ottawa grocery store as MPs returned to the House of Commons after a winter break. The prime minister says the cost of essentials has been “too high for too long” and many Canadians are feeling daily financial pressure. Carney attributes the high prices to the after-effects of the pandemic…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Carney skips question period on Parliament’s first day back, meets with Premier Ford

January 26, 2026 67

By Alessia Passafiume After a globe-hopping mission to secure new trade deals and foreign investment, Prime…

Read more
National News

Carney pitches GST rebate boost as major plank of Liberal affordability agenda

January 26, 2026 68

By Kyle Duggan and Craig Lord Prime Minister Mark Carney kicked off the winter session of…

Read more