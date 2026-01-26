Renowned Ojibway artist John Williams unveils Indigenous mural at Ridgetown Adult Activity Centre

By Michael Bennett, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Ridgetown Independent News A beautiful mural by John Williams was unveiled at the Ridgetown Area Adult Activity Centre during its monthly luncheon on Friday, Jan. 16. Williams, a renowned Ojibway artist from Aamjiwnaang First Nation near Sarnia, was commissioned by the Adult Centre to create a mural. “We’re thrilled to have John here as our artist; he did a beautiful job,” said Brian Doidge, president of the Adult Centre, during the unveiling. Williams’ mural symbolizes the region’s agricultural history. His creation highlighted the area’s current agriculture while incorporating the past, including the ‘Three Sisters’ – corn, beans and squash – crops the First Nations people grew. Williams also incorporated strawberries, which grow naturally in the area and are also important to First…



