More urgency needed to help homeless as cold snap persists: leaders

By Carl Clutchey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal As below-normal temperatures persist in Thunder Bay and areas close to the city, Indigenous leaders have been calling on their city counterparts to declare a state of emergency over homelessness, as many are forced to endure the bitter cold outdoors. On Friday, Fort William First Nation Chief Michele Solomon and Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler appealed directly to Thunder Bay Mayor Ken Boshcoff in a joint letter. “This crisis has gone on long enough,” the letter says. “There will be people sleeping outside . . . as temperatures reach dangerous levels people are dying in the streets, in public parks, in bus shelters.” The letter adds: “The lives of many of our people are at stake, and this needs…



