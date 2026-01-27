National News
Carney stands by Plains of Abraham speech that rankled Quebec’s political class

January 27, 2026 184 views

By Michel Saba and Émilie Bergeron Prime Minister Mark Carney on Monday stood by his comments about the Battle of the Plains of Abraham, remarks that had drawn a swift rebuke from Quebec’s political class and demands for an apology. The controversy erupted on Thursday when Carney said the 1759 battle in Quebec City — during which the British defeated the French, who would ultimately lose control of New France — symbolized the beginning of a partnership between two peoples. Carney said the battle became a symbol of collaboration rather than domination — despite the fact the defeat led to significant attempts by the English to assimilate francophones. In response, Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said the comments reflected Ottawa’s “long tradition of colonialism.” On Monday, Carney did not…

