Water damage, electrical issues force more residents from Manitoba FirstNation

By Brittany Hobson More residents are being asked to leave a northern Manitoba First Nation dealing with a water crisis brought on by a power outage, as crews continue to fix damaged houses and buildings. Pimicikamak Cree Nation Chief David Monias says contractors have identified 73 more homes needing extensive repairs and that roughly 200 people are joining about 4,400 who have already been displaced. He says the additional homes are uninhabitable due to electrical issues and drywall and insulation damage from flooding and frozen pipes. Roughly 1,300 homes in the community of 7,000 people were damaged after a days-long power outage in December led to the failure of critical infrastructure. The military was brought in for about two weeks to assess infrastructure and help community leaders with a repair…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice