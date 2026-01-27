Community calls for transparency after social media allegations; Brokenhead Ojibway Nation responds

By Steven Sukkau, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Sun Members of the Brokenhead Ojibway Nation community are calling for more transparency around a housing project after allegations circulated on social media raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest and the use of Jordan’s Principle funding. The issue surfaced publicly following a post by Jackie Chapman on the First Nations Financial Accountability and Transparency Movement Facebook page, which alleged that a director connected to Jordan’s Principle was involved in the construction of a large home for a family member who is also a fellow employee. The post claimed the home was an eight-bedroom, multi-level structure measuring 56 by 24 feet, with a reported cost of approximately $400,000. It further alleged that the project was connected to Jordan’s Principle funding and called…



