National News
ticker

Community calls for transparency after social media allegations; Brokenhead Ojibway Nation responds

January 27, 2026 189 views

By Steven Sukkau, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Sun Members of the Brokenhead Ojibway Nation community are calling for more transparency around a housing project after allegations circulated on social media raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest and the use of Jordan’s Principle funding. The issue surfaced publicly following a post by Jackie Chapman on the First Nations Financial Accountability and Transparency Movement Facebook page, which alleged that a director connected to Jordan’s Principle was involved in the construction of a large home for a family member who is also a fellow employee. The post claimed the home was an eight-bedroom, multi-level structure measuring 56 by 24 feet, with a reported cost of approximately $400,000. It further alleged that the project was connected to Jordan’s Principle funding and called…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Winnipeg’s Red River College Polytechnic to grant staff bereavement leave for non-blood relations

January 27, 2026 76

By Maggie Macintosh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Free Press Red River College Polytechnic employees can…

Read more
National News

More urgency needed to help homeless as cold snap persists: leaders

January 27, 2026 83

By Carl Clutchey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal As below-normal temperatures persist in Thunder Bay…

Read more