Prairie Mountain Health Strategy Aims to Create Culturally Safe Care for Indigenous Patients

By Steven Sukkau, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Sun Prairie Mountain Health (PMH) has launched a new Indigenous Health Strategy aimed at strengthening partnerships with Indigenous Peoples across the region. PMH says the plan sets a clear direction to address racism and discrimination within the health-care system. PMH’s service area includes 14 First Nation communities, three Métis Federations, and 15 Northern Affairs (Métis) communities. Central to the strategy is the work of the region’s Indigenous Health Team, which helps connect Indigenous individuals and communities with health-care providers to promote health equity. The Indigenous Health program includes designated roles such as Community Liaisons and Indigenous Patient Advocates, who support individuals and families navigating the health-care system. One of those advocates is Karen Spence, who has served as Indigenous Health Patient Advocate…



