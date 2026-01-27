Carney defends Canada’s Afghanistan record but does not ask Trump for apology

By Kyle Duggan Prime Minister Mark Carney on Monday defended the Canadian military’s contributions to the war in Afghanistan — but stopped short of asking U.S. President Donald Trump to apologize for belittling Canada’s role. Carney said everyone should recognize the “extraordinary contributions” made by the Canadian Armed Forces in that conflict. He said Canada sent 40,000 troops to Afghanistan, where they served on the front lines. He noted 158 Canadian soldiers and one diplomat lost their lives during that conflict and that 30 Canadian soldiers were awarded the U.S. Bronze Star Medal for valour. “It’s an extraordinary contribution for liberty, for freedom, for human rights, defending the United States, defending Canadian values. Everyone should recognize that,” Carney told an Ottawa news conference on Monday. “All Canadians are in their…



