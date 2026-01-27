National News
Canada sending naval patrol vessel to Greenland for opening of new consulate: Anand

January 27, 2026 150 views

By Dylan Robertson Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said Canada’s “principled pragmatism” in foreign policy will be on full display next week in Greenland when she opens Canada’s new consulate in the Danish territory with Inuit representatives attending and a navy vessel in the background. “We will continue to be principled and we will be pragmatic at the same time,” Anand told The Canadian Press during a Monday interview in her ministerial office, where her desk was covered by a circular map of the Arctic. The opening of the new consulate in Greenland’s capital Nuuk was originally planned for last November but was postponed due to bad weather. Since then, U.S. President Donald Trump has escalated his threats to acquire the Danish territory. The White House refused to rule out…

