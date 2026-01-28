National News
ticker

Emo to get $1.4 million for sewer system upgrades

January 28, 2026 131 views

By Liam Oliver Neilson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Fort Frances Times Emo will be getting more than $1.4 million from the province to upgrade its wastewater treatment equipment, Kenora-Rainy River MPP Greg Rickford announced on Jan. 22. The investment is part of $700 million in provincial funding announced last week to assist 127 municipalities and First Nations communities in upgrading and expanding critical water infrastructure. “Emo, the centre of this beautiful Rainy River District, received $1.4 million for the construction of a new sanitary holding tank with duplex pump systems,” Rickford said. “There’ll be upgrades to electrical, mechanical and other systems. People in emo can expect clean, safe water in some of the most modernized control systems and upgrades to the actual machinery and equipment that takes their water and…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

QC Police investigate murder-suicide in a First Nation community

January 28, 2026 192

Quebec provincial police say they are investigating a murder-suicide in a First Nation community northeast of…

Read more
National News

Ontario investing $4.2 million in critical water upgrades at Mitaanjigamiing First Nation

January 28, 2026 175

By Liam Oliver Neilson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Fort Frances Times Mitaanjigamiing First Nation will be…

Read more