Ontario investing $4.2 million in critical water upgrades at Mitaanjigamiing First Nation

By Liam Oliver Neilson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Fort Frances Times Mitaanjigamiing First Nation will be getting $4.2 million in funding towards critical water infrastructure upgrades for its water treatment plant. Kenora-Rainy River MPP Greg Rickford made the announcement on Jan. 22, 2026. According to the province, the investment comes from the Municipal Housing Infrastructure Program’s (MHIP) Health and Safety Water Stream. Plant upgrades will enhance drinking water quality, plant resilience, protect public health and enhance long-term community development. “This expanded funding for critical water infrastructure will contribute to strengthening the safety and reliability of water services in Mitaanjigamiing First Nation,” Rickford said in a press release. “The Health and Safety Water Stream is ensuring the safety, functionality and longevity of the water of the treatment plants that communities rely…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice