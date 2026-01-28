National News
ticker

Ontario investing $4.2 million in critical water upgrades at Mitaanjigamiing First Nation

January 28, 2026 175 views

By Liam Oliver Neilson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Fort Frances Times Mitaanjigamiing First Nation will be getting $4.2 million in funding towards critical water infrastructure upgrades for its water treatment plant. Kenora-Rainy River MPP Greg Rickford made the announcement on Jan. 22, 2026. According to the province, the investment comes from the Municipal Housing Infrastructure Program’s (MHIP) Health and Safety Water Stream. Plant upgrades will enhance drinking water quality, plant resilience, protect public health and enhance long-term community development. “This expanded funding for critical water infrastructure will contribute to strengthening the safety and reliability of water services in Mitaanjigamiing First Nation,” Rickford said in a press release. “The Health and Safety Water Stream is ensuring the safety, functionality and longevity of the water of the treatment plants that communities rely…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

QC Police investigate murder-suicide in a First Nation community

January 28, 2026 192

Quebec provincial police say they are investigating a murder-suicide in a First Nation community northeast of…

Read more
National News

Emo to get $1.4 million for sewer system upgrades

January 28, 2026 132

By Liam Oliver Neilson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Fort Frances Times Emo will be getting more…

Read more