QC Police investigate murder-suicide in a First Nation community

January 28, 2026 192 views

Quebec provincial police say they are investigating a murder-suicide in a First Nation community northeast of Montreal. The investigation is being led by Manawan police in collaboration with Quebec provincial police. The local police say they were called to a private residence in the Atikamekw community of Manawan on Sunday, and discovered two bodies. Police say they found the bodies of a 44-year-old man and 36-year-old woman. The woman’s death would be the fifth femicide reported this month in Quebec. The Atikamekw Council of Manawan expressed its solidarity for the community in a social media post. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2026….

