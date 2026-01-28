Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump heritage site enjoys boost after shout out on ‘The Pitt’

By Lisa Johnson A UNESCO World Heritage Site in Alberta is enjoying a recent uptick in interest spurred by a shout out on a popular American television show — and its head of marketing hopes that curiosity translates into a bustling summer season. Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump was mentioned in a recent episode of the Golden Globe-winning TV medical drama “The Pitt.” In it, Dr. Michael (Robby) Robinavitch, played by actor Noah Wyle, announces he’s going on sabbatical to the landmark in the foothills of the Canadian Rocky Mountains. “I’ve never seen the badlands,” he says in the episode that aired Jan. 8. Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump is about 185 kilometres south of Calgary. It was used for thousands of years by Indigenous people to channel bison herds and send the animals…



