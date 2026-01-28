Loss of independence of U.S. Fed would particularly affect Canada: BoC’s Macklem

By Ian Bickis The head of the Bank of Canada says the risk of a loss of independence at the U.S. Federal Reserve is also a threat to Canada. Speaking Wednesday at a news conference after the latest rate decision, bank governor Tiff Macklem said the pressure the U.S. central bank has faced is contributing to wider uncertainty. “The U.S. Federal Reserve is the biggest, most important central bank in the world, and we all need it to work well,” said Macklem. “A loss of independence of the Fed would affect us all. And for Canada, our financial markets are particularly integrated with the United States, so it would particularly affect us.” Macklem’s comments come as U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized U.S. Fed chair Jerome Powell and the…



