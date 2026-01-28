National News
Man injured in Salluit police-involved shooting now appears to face assault, obstruction charges

January 28, 2026 185 views

By Dominique Gené, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News Police have laid charges against 27-year-old Garnet Papigatuk, who appears to be one of the twin brothers shot by police in Salluit in 2024. Both he and his brother Joshua were shot by Nunavik Police Service officers. Joshua died, but Garnet recovered from his injuries. Nearly a year after the incident, it appears that police laid charges against Garnet. On Nov. 4, 2024, two Nunavik Police Service officers responded at 4:10 a.m. to a report of someone attempting to drive while impaired, Quebec’s police watchdog, the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes, said in a news release issued at the time. An altercation broke out between police and two people and officers used a stun gun and pepper spray to try to control…

