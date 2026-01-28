Ottawa conditionally approves export of Marineland belugas, dolphins

By Dominique Gené, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News The federal government has conditionally approved Marineland’s plan to transfer its remaining whales and dolphins to the United States. The move appears to end what one Inuk man hoped would have been an Inuit-led solution to release them into the Arctic Ocean. The Niagara Falls, Ont. amusement park — which has been closed since late 2024 — asked the federal government last week for urgent approval to move the mammals to American institutions. Fisheries Minister Joanne Thompson met with Marineland representatives Monday to discuss the plan and provided conditional approval for the export permits, she said in a statement posted on X. “I will issue the final permits once final required information is received from Marineland,” she said. “My focus throughout…



