Toronto vigil held for man killed by U.S. Border Patrol in Minneapolis

January 28, 2026 152 views

TORONTO, ONT-Dozens of people gathered outside the U.S. Consulate in Toronto on Tuesday for a vigil in memory of Alex Pretti, who was killed by a U.S. Border Patrol officer in Minneapolis on Saturday. The 37-year-old was an intensive care nurse at a veterans affairs hospital and his family said he took part in protests against the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown in Minneapolis. U.S. officials have said that Pretti, who had a permit to carry a gun, was armed and officers fired defensively after he approached them. But bystander videos do not appear to show Pretti holding a weapon before he was shot and his death has sparked widespread outrage and further protests. Organizers of the vigil in Toronto said there were at least 150 people in attendance at one…

