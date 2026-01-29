National News
AFN, Jay Treaty Border Alliance issue U.S. travel advisory

January 29, 2026

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase The Assembly of First Nations (AFN) and the Jay Treaty Border Alliance (JTBA) are warning border crossers to exercise caution when travelling to the United States, following reports that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is targeting Indigenous peoples. Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) Grand Chief Cody Diabo told Iorì:wase that Kahnawa’kehró:non should assess their own risk tolerance when deciding whether to travel to the United States. “It’s how the individual feels and their comfortability level,” Diabo said. These concerns entered the public’s consciousness last week after the AFN confirmed that it had received credible reports of ICE questioning and in some instances detaining Indigenous peoples traveling in the United States. In response, the AFN released a statement calling on ICE to…

