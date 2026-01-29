National News
‘Health-care systems are not built for us’: LGBTQ+ people struggle to get good care

January 29, 2026 79 views

By Nicole Ireland A new report says LGBTQ+ people in Canada aren’t getting access to the health care they need — including mental-health treatment —compared to the general population. The Pink Paper on Health, released by Pink Triangle Press on Thursday, says mental health and gender-affirming services were the most prevalent concerns identified by LGBTQ+ people in a national survey. Almost 40 per cent of LGBTQ+ participants reported having a mental health disorder, including anxiety and depression, compared to 20 per cent of heterosexual, cisgender participants. Report co-author Nadia Bouhamdani said many Canadians are struggling with their mental health right now but she didn’t expect to see such a dramatic spike among the LGBTQ+ population. On top of a shortage of mental-health care providers overall, the report said, many aren’t…

