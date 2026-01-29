Public comments piling up at agency

By Carl Clutchey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal Opponents to a proposed underground storage site for spent nuclear fuel rods near Ignace believe their message is coming through, given the response so far to the proponent’s initial project description. The public has until Wednesday to comment on the Nuclear Waste Management Organization’s lengthy document submitted to the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada. The We the Nuclear Free North citizen’s group has contended that the transportation of the fuel rods should be part of the proponent’s submission, given earlier concerns about potential road crashes expressed by rural municipalities and First Nations, including those near Thunder Bay. “The majority of comments to date, which now number over 150, have highlighted the need for transportation to be included in a full assessment…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice