Neqotkuk First Nation wants Indigenous-led policing agency after fatal RCMP shooting

The chief of Neqotkuk First Nation wants provincial and federal support to establish an Indigenous-led policing agency on the reserve, following the death of a community member who was shot by an RCMP officer. Chief Ross Perley says the community is feeling anxious, sad and angry following Bronson Paul’s death. Paul died on Jan. 18 after RCMP officers responded to what police called a domestic dispute at a residence on the First Nation in northwestern New Brunswick, near the province’s border with Maine. Perley says the RCMP failed to follow a protocol that calls for them to request assistance from the First Nation’s council, outreach team or tribal security, who are skilled at de-escalating such situations. The chief says he closed the RCMP detachment in the community following the shooting…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice