Ottawa signs settlement with survivors of boarding school in Saskatchewan

January 29, 2026 36 views

The Canadian government has signed a $27-million settlement agreement with abuse survivors of a boarding school in Saskatchewan that housed Métis and First Nations children. The Île-à-la-Crosse Boarding School operated from the 1860s until it burned down in the 1970s. The federal government and a group representing former students reached an agreement in principle last year and the details have now been finalized. Up to $10,000 will be provided to each of those who attended the school for less than five years and up to $15,000 for those who were there longer. In 2022, the group of former students sued Saskatchewan and Ottawa for the roles they played in operating the school and for breaching legal duties of care. Ottawa says the agreement is subject to approval from Court of…

