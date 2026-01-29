Two men dead after shooting at First Nation in northern Quebec

Quebec provincial police say two men in their 30s were killed in a double murder Wednesday evening that has shaken a First Nation community in northern Quebec. The deaths appear to be linked to organized crime, Sgt. Hugues Beaulieu said Thursday. “It seems to be an isolated event, possibly within the context of organized crime, a kind of settling of scores in the drug trafficking world,” Beaulieu said. The two men were found inside a bullet-ridden vehicle following multiple reports of gunshots on a street in Mistissini, a Cree community located along the shore of Lake Mistassini, 600 kilometres northwest of Quebec City. The Eeyou Eenou Police Force investigated the shooting on Riverside Street. The victims, both local residents, were transported to a local medical facility where they were pronounced…



