Fire destroys school in Berens River First Nation

By Steven Sukkau, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Sun Berens River First Nation says its community school is a total loss after a fire tore through the building early Tuesday morning, forcing hundreds of students out of classrooms and prompting health warnings due to heavy smoke. Chief and council confirmed no injuries or deaths were reported in the blaze, which was first detected around 3 a.m. in a secured area of the north wing of the school. The fire spread quickly, with emergency crews and first responders battling the flames for about six hours in an effort to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading further. Despite those efforts, the school was destroyed. “We are relieved to confirm that no injuries or loss of life were reported as a…



