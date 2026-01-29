National News
Tataskweyak Cree Nation releases research alleging hydro operations harming Churchill River

January 29, 2026 80 views

By Steven Sukkau, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Sun Tataskweyak Cree Nation says independent scientific research confirms decades of environmental damage to the lower Churchill River caused by Manitoba Hydro operations, particularly impacts to lake sturgeon populations. At a news conference Tuesday at the offices of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, the First Nation released findings from multi-year studies conducted by biologists and hydrologists examining the effects of the Churchill River Diversion. The research concludes Manitoba Hydro has the technical capacity to operate the diversion in a way that better aligns with natural river flows and protects fish habitat, while still generating electricity, community leaders said. Chief Doreen Spence told reporters the diversion, which has operated since the mid-1970s, holds back up to 90 per cent of the water that…

