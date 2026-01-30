10 ‘taken’ from B.C. firm’s Mexican mine site, but Global Affairs says no Canadians

By Darryl Greer Global Affairs Canada says it is monitoring a security incident at a Vancouver-based mining firm’s project in Concordia, Mexico, where 10 people have been abducted, but it’s not aware of any missing Canadians. Vizlas Silver Corp. says in a statement issued Wednesday that 10 people were “taken” from its mine site in Mexico. Vizsla says the security incident happened at its Panuco project site, a gold and silver mining operation in the state of Sinaloa. Global Affairs says it’s working with Mexican officials through the Canadian Embassy. The company says information about what occurred is limited as it remains under investigation, and local authorities have been informed, while the company’s crisis management and security response teams have been “actively engaged.” It says the first priority is the…



