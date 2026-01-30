Anandasangaree says lack of help from some provinces, police won’t thwart gun buyback

By Jim Bronskill Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree said he doesn’t foresee logistical challenges in gathering up banned firearms through a federal buyback program, despite the refusal of several provinces and police forces to help. Anandasangaree said in an interview on Thursday, the use of mobile collection units and off-duty or retired police officers will help ensure the collection of outlawed firearms that owners elect to hand over for compensation. “Operationally, we don’t anticipate any challenges,” he said. “We’re very confident that the program can be implemented.” Public Safety Canada said gun owners reported 22,251 firearms to the government in the first week of the program to provide compensation for banned guns. Owners of outlawed firearms have until the end of March to declare interest in the program, which offers…



