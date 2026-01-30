National News
ticker

Anandasangaree says lack of help from some provinces, police won’t thwart gun buyback

January 30, 2026 74 views

By Jim Bronskill Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree said he doesn’t foresee logistical challenges in gathering up banned firearms through a federal buyback program, despite the refusal of several provinces and police forces to help. Anandasangaree said in an interview on Thursday, the use of mobile collection units and off-duty or retired police officers will help ensure the collection of outlawed firearms that owners elect to hand over for compensation. “Operationally, we don’t anticipate any challenges,” he said. “We’re very confident that the program can be implemented.” Public Safety Canada said gun owners reported 22,251 firearms to the government in the first week of the program to provide compensation for banned guns. Owners of outlawed firearms have until the end of March to declare interest in the program, which offers…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

‘This is our hunting ground’: Iqaluit to raise flag to support Greenland

January 30, 2026 72

By Arty Sarkisian, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News IQALUIT-Iqaluit city council unanimously voted Tuesday to…

Read more
National News

City, RCMP ‘merge’ efforts against Iqaluit’s alcohol-related crimes

January 30, 2026 73

By Arty Sarkisian, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News Iqaluit RCMP and municipal enforcement officers will…

Read more