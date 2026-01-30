National News
City, RCMP ‘merge’ efforts against Iqaluit’s alcohol-related crimes

January 30, 2026 73 views

By Arty Sarkisian, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News Iqaluit RCMP and municipal enforcement officers will work together in an effort to curb alcohol and traffic-related incidents in the city for the next three months. “My goal is to merge pretty much the two agencies together to work alongside,” said Sgt. Vlatko Nikolovski, Iqaluit RCMP’s detachment commander, in his monthly presentation to city councillors Tuesday. City bylaw officers and RCMP officers will patrol the city together in what Nikolovski referred to as a three-month pilot project. Three RCMP officers have been dedicated for the project. “Residents may notice increased foot patrols and officers actively engaging with individuals around the city,” a City of Iqaluit news release said. There has been a “disconnection” between the RCMP and municipal enforcement officers, but…

