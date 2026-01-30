‘This is our hunting ground’: Iqaluit to raise flag to support Greenland

By Arty Sarkisian, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News IQALUIT-Iqaluit city council unanimously voted Tuesday to raise Greenland’s flag in response to the United States’ threats against “our family.” “Greenland belongs to Greenland,” said Mayor Solomon Awa, who made the proposal during this week’s regular council meeting. “We want to show support in these increasingly challenging times.” Greenland is an autonomous territory of Denmark with a population of approximately 56,000 people, the vast majority of whom are Inuit. Council’s decision comes a week after Greenland’s red and white flag was raised in front of Nunavut’s legislative assembly building, following days of threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to gain control of the self-governing territory. Trump called the island a “piece of ice” the United States needs to own for national…



