B.C. school trustee ‘terrified’ after police ordered her out of vehicle at gunpoint

A school trustee in Prince George, B.C., says she was “terrified” after being ordered out of her vehicle at gunpoint by police and handcuffed for a few minutes before being let go, leaving her “feeling afraid, overwhelmed and angry.” Erica McLean says in a Facebook post that she had parked at a shopping centre after getting a coffee at a drive-thru on Tuesday when she was boxed in by police vehicles and ordered out of her sport utility vehicle by officers with their guns pointed at her. McLean says police were yelling at her to show her hands, and she was left frozen in shock and worried she’d be shot if she put her phone down or took off her seatbelt. She says she was handcuffed, told that her vehicle…



