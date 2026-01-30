GNWT, Acho Dene Koe reach agreement to streamline housing initiatives

By Kody Ferron, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWT News/North The territorial government and the Acho Dene Koe First Nation in Fort Liard have announced a memorandum of agreement on housing. The arrangement aims to “formalize cooperation” between Housing NWT and the Acho Dene Koe First Nation (ADKFN) and “builds on past partnerships to guide joint work on housing priorities,” according to a Jan. 26 news release. “This agreement is an important step forward for our people,” said ADKFN Chief Eugene Hope. “By working together with Housing NWT, we are creating a path to improve housing in Echaot’l Koe [Fort Liard] that reflects our community’s priorities and values. Safe, secure, and culturally appropriate housing is the foundation for healthy families and a strong future, and we are committed to achieving that…



