National News
ticker

Nunavut and federal government agree to $480 million for 750 new homes in Nunavut

January 30, 2026 222 views

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News The federal government has reached an agreement in principle with the Government of Nunavut and Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated to build 750 homes in territory for $480 million. That works out to $640,000 per housing unit. An investment of $250 million will come from the federal government under its Build Canada Initiative while the GN will contribute $230 million. Out of the 750 homes, 30 per cent will be factory-built as modular units. Among the homes will be 25 affordable units available through Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. (NTI), under its Igluvut Corporation. Federal Housing Minister Gregor Roberts, territorial Housing Minister Cecile Nelvana Lyall and NTI President Paul Irngaut made the announcement in Ottawa on Jan. 30. “The housing crisis in Nunavut is…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

United Nations faces ‘imminent financial collapse’ without urgent action, UN chief says

January 30, 2026 218

By Edith M. Lederer The United Nations chief is warning that the world body faces “imminent…

Read more
National News

As Supports Dwindle, Violence Against Sex Workers Is Up

January 30, 2026 186

By Michelle Gamage, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Tyee Violence against sex workers has been increasing…

Read more