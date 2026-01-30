Nunavut and federal government agree to $480 million for 750 new homes in Nunavut

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News The federal government has reached an agreement in principle with the Government of Nunavut and Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated to build 750 homes in territory for $480 million. That works out to $640,000 per housing unit. An investment of $250 million will come from the federal government under its Build Canada Initiative while the GN will contribute $230 million. Out of the 750 homes, 30 per cent will be factory-built as modular units. Among the homes will be 25 affordable units available through Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. (NTI), under its Igluvut Corporation. Federal Housing Minister Gregor Roberts, territorial Housing Minister Cecile Nelvana Lyall and NTI President Paul Irngaut made the announcement in Ottawa on Jan. 30. “The housing crisis in Nunavut is…



