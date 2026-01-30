Portage leaders awarded for economic growth in Western Canada

By Renee Lilley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Portage Graphic Leader Two regional leaders are being celebrated for their roles in driving growth across Western Canada after receiving prestigious industry honours at a recent regional summit. Eve O’Leary, director of economic development for Portage Regional Economic Development Inc. (PRED), and Dennis Meeches of Long Plain First Nation were both named recipients of the West 20 (W20) award. The awards were presented during the Western Canadian Economic Forum held in Winnipeg. The W20 recognizes 20 impactful business, government, community, and Indigenous leaders from across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba. Recipients are typically chosen based on having more than a decade of experience, a clear history of career progression, and a commitment to building community through investment attraction and entrepreneurship. O’Leary, who…



