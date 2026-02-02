National News
Arctic sovereignty: Gov. Gen. Mary Simon heading to Norway, Denmark and Greenland

February 2, 2026 462 views

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon is set to visit Greenland, Denmark and Norway this week. On Monday, Simon will travel to Norway, where she will take part in the Arctic Frontiers Conference in Tromso and later meet with Norway’s King Harald in Oslo. Later in the week, the Governor General will head to Denmark, where she will meet King Frederik and the country’s prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, in Copenhagen. Canada’s first Indigenous governor general will then head to Greenland to meet Jens‑Frederik Nielsen, prime minister of the semi-autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark. While in Greenland, Simon will attend the opening of the first Canadian consulate in Nuuk, the island’s capital. Simon’s office says the trip to Norway is aimed at highlighting Canada’s commitment to Arctic collaboration and the role…

