Two teens arrested in connection with First Nation double homicide in northern Quebec

Quebec provincial police say two 17-year-old boys have been arrested in a double homicide in a Cree community in northern Quebec. The teens were arrested by a tactical unit Friday in the community of Mistissini around 1 p.m. The Eeyou Eenou Police Force says the suspects are facing charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder and are set to appear in court on Saturday. The two male victims, 30-year-old Bedabin Neeposh and 29-year-old Daniel Benac, died after being found in a bullet-riddled car on Wednesday night in the First Nations community about 600 kilometres northwest of Quebec City. Provincial police said the fatal shooting was linked to organized crime and likely a settling of accounts. The killings of the two local men badly shook the Cree Nation of Mistissini,…



