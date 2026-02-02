National News
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor Nathan Chasing Horse convicted on sexual assault charges

February 2, 2026 211 views

By Jessica Hill LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada jury on Friday convicted “Dances With Wolves” actor Nathan Chasing Horse of sexually assaulting Indigenous women and girls in a case that sent shock waves through Indian Country. The jurors in Las Vegas found Chasing Horse guilty of 13 of the 21 charges he faced. Most of the guilty verdicts centered on Chasing Horse’s conduct with a victim who was 14 when he began assaulting her. He was acquitted of some sexual assault charges when the main victim was older and lived with him and his other companions. Chasing Horse, 49, faces a minimum of 25 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for March 11. He has also been charged with sex crimes in other states as well as Canada….

